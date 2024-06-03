Open Menu

Sindh Minister For Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Felicitates Newly Elected Office-bearers Of LPC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC

Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday congratulated the successful candidates in the Larkana Press Club (LPC) elections for the year 2024-2025

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Monday congratulated the successful candidates in the Larkana Press Club (LPC) elections for the year 2024-2025.

In his message, the minister felicitated President Ghulam Murtaza Kalhoro, General Secretary LPC Naveed Ahmed Larik, Treaserer Abdul Qadir Jagirani and others winning office bearers.

He also congratulated Vice President Abdul Khaliq Mughiri, Joint Secretary Mansoor Abbas Abro and elected members of the governing body Dr. Badruddin Sheikh, Mashuque Odhana, Ashiq Pathan, Younis Ditho, Yasin Abro and Nadeem Akhtar Soomro.

Nasir Shah said that the elected office-bearers was a proof people trust in them. Journalists have an important role in the construction and development of the country, he added.

He hoped that the newly elected office-bearers would play their role for the prosperity of the journalists.

The minister said that these newly elected office bearers will uphold the splendid traditions of journalism and will continuously play their vital role in the progress of the country.

He said that we believe in the expression of freedom. However, the Sindh Government fully supports the problems of press clubs across the province for resolving on priority.

Besides, Director Public Relations Information department Sindh Muhammad Shabi Siddiqui also congratulated newly elected office-bearers of Larkana Press Club (LPC) on their election of LPC for 2024-25.

