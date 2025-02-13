Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadi urges nation to pray for Pakistan’s progress on Shab-e-Barat

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Thursday urged the nation to pray for Pakistan’s development, progress, and resilience in overcoming challenges on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Barat

In his message, he highlighted the significance of this blessed night, which is filled with divine mercy, forgiveness, and blessings.

He urged the nation to seek repentance for their sins, embrace righteousness, and commit to compassion and goodwill.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that Shab-e-Barat is a night of mercy and forgiveness, where Allah bestows His special grace upon His servants and accepts their prayers.

He called on people to reflect on their deeds, practice humility, and promote social harmony, tolerance, and brotherhood.

He also urged the nation to pray for Pakistan’s progress, prosperity, and stability while seeking forgiveness for both personal and collective shortcomings.

The Speaker stressed the importance of translating prayers into action, encouraging individuals to take practical steps to eliminate social evils and support those in need.

He emphasized that this holy night teaches selflessness, patience, and compassion, which are essential for building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Meanwhile, Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah in his message, underscored that Shab-e-Barat reminds believers of the importance of fulfilling the rights of others and making positive changes in their lives. He encouraged people to take concrete steps for the well-being of their families, loved ones, and the underprivileged sections of society.

The Deputy Speaker urged the nation to pray for Pakistan’s security, development, and stability and contribute to fostering mutual love, unity, and tolerance in society.

