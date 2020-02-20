Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri said

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri and said that the masses are well aware about the reality and intentions of the opposition parties

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday has lashed out at Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri and said that the masses are well aware about the reality and intentions of the opposition parties.In a statement, the special assistant said that the nation has relation of care and concern with Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and no one can deny it.Earlier, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that crackdown against smuggling on PM Imran Khan's directives will provide relief to the masses.

Hoarding is enemy of transparent economy and exploitation of people, and hence cannot be allowed, she added.She said the PM has sought proposals from the provincial governments to reduce prices of wheat.The special assistant said our basic aim is to provide relief to people and redress their grievances.

"This is a practical step to save the national economy from losses of billions of rupees. Smuggling of edible items causes increase in prices and problems for people," she went on to say.