Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visits Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Relief, Nek Muhammad Khan, on Tuesday paid a visit to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the visit, Nek Muhammad Khan met with the Director General of PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan, and other senior officials of the Authority.

The Director General provided a comprehensive briefing to the Special Assistant, detailing the PDMA’s efforts, initiatives, and preparedness for managing natural disasters across the province.

The Director General also highlighted the authority’s ongoing relief activities, especially the swift response mechanism activated during emergencies such as floods, earthquakes, and other natural calamities.

The briefing included an overview of the PDMA's collaborations with various government agencies and non-governmental organizations to ensure efficient relief efforts during disasters.

Nek Muhammad Khan expressed his appreciation for PDMA’s proactive approach and significant contribution to safeguarding the lives and properties of the citizens of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He assured that the provincial government stands ready to extend any further assistance required by the authority to enhance its disaster management capacity.

In recognition of the mutual commitment to disaster management and relief efforts, shields were exchanged between Mr. Nek Muhammad Khan and the Director General of PDMA, Muhammad Qaisar Khan, as a gesture of goodwill and continued collaboration.