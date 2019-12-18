Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar awarded prize in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Capt. (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ch has awarded cash prize and appreciation letter to Station House Officer (SHO) Sadar police station Ayub Sahi over recovery of an abduced girl.

Police spokesman said that 6-year-old Aleeza d/o Sajjad was abducted from chak 109-GB on December 11, and the police team headed by SHO Sadar Ayub Sahi not only recovered the girl safely within 24 hours but also arrested the kidnapper Arshad.