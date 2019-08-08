UrduPoint.com
Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) Prepares Cleanliness Plan For Eid Ul Azha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 03:19 PM

Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) here has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) : Sukkur Municipal Administration (SMA) here has chalked out a comprehensive contingency plan to ensure cleanliness and maintain hygienic conditions in the city during Eidul Azha.

A meeting on Thursday decided to take measures for the purpose such as deployment of workers and machinery at the designated animal markets, distribution of customised waste bags and for spreading awareness regarding operational procedures.

According to a SMA spokesperson, negligence on the part of workers would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.

Meanwhile, the sale of sacrificial animals has started in the city. Traders have started bringing animals to the designated markets from far-flung areas.

The Taluka Municipal Administration (TMA) Sukkur has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city areas.

The district administration Sukkur has set up a Maveshi Mandi for the sale of sacrificial animals in the city at the Shikarpur Road.

