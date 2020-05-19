Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) installs carpet in roads

The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has installed carpeted roads in Shikarpur road, military road, said Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has installed carpeted roads in Shikarpur road, military road, said Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh here on Tuesday.

He said that while the officials have been fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic by spraying disinfectants throughout the region, they have also been making sure to perform their other duties.

He further said the development works across the city have been hampered due to the lockdown that was imposed by the Sindh Government to prevent local transmission of COVID-19. Now, however, since the preventive lockdown has been eased a little,Mayor Sukkur has decided to expedite development works in the areas under their jurisdiction.

He said that street lights would also be installed before Eidul Fitr.