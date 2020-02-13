UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Disposes Of Baluchistan Government Officials Protection Case

Sumaira FH 34 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:24 PM

Supreme Court disposes of Baluchistan government officials protection case

) Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of the case regarding protection of government officials of Baluchistan by sending it to Baluchistan High Court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Supreme Court of Pakistan has disposed of the case regarding protection of government officials of Baluchistan by sending it to Baluchistan High Court.A three-member bench of SC presided over by Chief Justice took up the case for hearing on Thursday.

During the course of hearing, Chief Justice while inquiring petitioner remarked, "Zehri Sahib! You have come out to wage what Jihad? You should express contentment over what you have, Every one barring you looks corrupt to you .", .Judge further remarked, "You have also filed case in the Baluchistan High Court, we direct Baluchistan High Court to give judgment on your case as soon as possible".Justice Sajjad Ali Shah observed that every department is fed up with the petitioner.Every department refuses to keep him where he goes.SC while directing Baluchistan High Court to give verdict over the matter as soon as possible disposed of the case.

