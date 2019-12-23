UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court (SC) Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Pleas Of Khawaja Brothers Indefinitely

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 01:29 PM

Supreme Court (SC) adjourns hearing of bail pleas of Khawaja Brothers indefinitely

Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of bail plea of Khawaja brothers for an indefinite time period in Paragon Housing Scandal without any proceeding

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has adjourned the hearing of bail plea of Khawaja brothers for an indefinite time period in Paragon Housing Scandal without any proceeding.A two-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan took up the pleas for hearing on Monday.

During the course of hearing, Syed Qalb-e- Hassan in place of Khawaja Brothers Counsel Ashtar Ausaf appeared before the court.He informed the court that Ashtar Ausaf cannot appear before the court due to bad health upon which court has adjourned the hearing of bail pleas for indefinitely without any proceeding.

