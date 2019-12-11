Supreme Court (SC) dismisses review petition against decision of dismissal of member of SPSC from service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the review petition filed against the decision of sacking of member Sindh Public Service Commission ( SPSC) Jammu Khan from service

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th December, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has dismissed the review petition filed against the decision of sacking of member Sindh Public Service Commission ( SPSC) Jammu Khan from service.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Manzoor Malik took up the case for hearing Wednesday.Counsel for Jammu Khan took the plea in the court that his client was appointed after he applied for this post by seeing advertisement of Public Service Commission in this regard.

He has been sacked from service contrary to norms of justice.Justice Manzoor Malik remarked " his client was serving in education department at Dadu and he obtained service in Sindh Public Service Commission due to some one's backing.

If your client thinks that he was appointed in SPSC on merit then he should show the record of process of his appointment to the court. How many people other than Jammu Khan applied for this post by seeing advertisement which was published.

If this record is not found then Jammu Khan will lose the job of education department too.The court while dismissing the review petition wrapped up the matter.