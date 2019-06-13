UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Disposes Of Contempt Of Court Petition Against Sheikh Rashid

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:57 PM

Supreme Court (SC) disposes of contempt of court petition against Sheikh Rashid

Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of contempt of court petition against railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of contempt of court petition against railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.A 3-mmeber bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the petition for hearing Thursday.During the course of hearing of the case Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab told the court that the wall of Girls Guide which was demolished was rebuilt on the next day.Counsel for Girls Guide said in the court the counsel for Punjab government cooperated fully with Girls Guide.

SC has stopped railway ministry from using the land leased out to Girls Guide making it binding that it will be used only by Girls Guide.SC has disposed of contempt of court petitions filed against Sheikh Rashid railway minister, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA, commissioner and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi.Girls Guide had filed a contempt of court case against Railway minister Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.SC had ordered to give on lease Girls school land for 99 years.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Contempt Of Court Government Of Punjab Punjab Guide Rashid Rawalpindi From Court

Recent Stories

At Least 8 People Killed, 11 Injured by Suicide At ..

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Surveilla ..

5 minutes ago

Medical colleges to face penalty on charging exces ..

5 minutes ago

2 women among 4 held, 24-kg heroin seized in Sargo ..

5 minutes ago

Experts hail PTI govt for taxing items detrimental ..

8 minutes ago

Constable among two killed in cross fire in Sargod ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.