Supreme Court (SC) disposes of contempt of court petition against Sheikh Rashid

Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of contempt of court petition against railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th June, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has disposed of contempt of court petition against railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.A 3-mmeber bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the petition for hearing Thursday.During the course of hearing of the case Additional Advocate General (AAG) Punjab told the court that the wall of Girls Guide which was demolished was rebuilt on the next day.Counsel for Girls Guide said in the court the counsel for Punjab government cooperated fully with Girls Guide.

SC has stopped railway ministry from using the land leased out to Girls Guide making it binding that it will be used only by Girls Guide.SC has disposed of contempt of court petitions filed against Sheikh Rashid railway minister, Sheikh Rashid Shafiq MNA, commissioner and deputy commissioner Rawalpindi.Girls Guide had filed a contempt of court case against Railway minister Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Sheikh Rashid Shafiq.SC had ordered to give on lease Girls school land for 99 years.