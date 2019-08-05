UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Orders For Completion Of Orange Line Metro Train Project Till January 2020

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 04:36 PM

Supreme Court (SC) orders for completion of orange line metro train project till January 2020

Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over delay in completion of Orange Line Metro Train project has ordered that project be completed till January 2020 at every cost

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) while expressing annoyance over delay in completion of Orange Line Metro Train project has ordered that project be completed till January 2020 at every cost.The court has remarked that it itself will monitor orange line project.A 3-member bench of SC presided over by Justice Azmat Saeed took up the case for hearing Monday.Justice Azmat Saeed remarked the project has not been completed so far.

Delay in the project is raising its cost. Who will pay additional cost. SC will get complete the project at every cost. Tell us when the project will be completed.Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked it was asked that work should be got continued by project director Sabtain Fazal Haleem or his substitute should be brought.

Sabtain Fazal Haleem is seeing the project from the very beginning.

It was told that the train would be run till November.He inquired from project director Sabtain Fazal Haleem train will be run uptill what time.Secretary transport told the court Rs 169 billion have been spent on this project so far.

Recommendation has been made to grant extension to Sabtain Fazal Haleem .Sabtain Fazal Haleem while seeking time uptill January 2020 for completion of the train project requested that time be given time till 2020 for running train on trial basis and for technical checking.The court while giving time till January 2020 for completion of metro train project ordered that the metro train project be completed till January 2020 at every cost.

SC will itself monitor orange line project.The hearing of the case was adjourned after summer vacations.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Metro Orange January November 2020 From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Court

Recent Stories

Japan provides 560 million Yen (5.2 million USD) t ..

25 seconds ago

Kashmir issue: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen ..

29 seconds ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

12 minutes ago

Upgrdation of road infrastructure in Balochistan N ..

9 minutes ago

U.S. signs deal with EU to increase beef exports

9 minutes ago

Tax evasion resulting in poverty, unemployment and ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.