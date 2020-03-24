(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a request of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to postpone the proceedings on the pending cases before the top court in the wake of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a request of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to postpone the proceedings on the pending cases before the top court in the wake of COVID-19.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked that the State institutions couldn't be closed in such situation.

The courts were operating even in Europe which had been badly hit by the coronavirus, he added.

As the hearing commenced, SCBA President Syed Qalb-e-Hassan appeared before the court and requested the CJP to delay the proceedings on pending cases due to the current situation in the country.

The CJP said that judges should be present symbolically, adding that this important institution couldn't be closed in such conditition. The court subsequently turned downthe request of SCBA.