Supreme Court (SC) restrains FIA from holding probe into BRT project

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has restrained FIA from conducting probe into BRT project besides seeking details of total cost and date of completion.KP government petition against Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision regarding investigation into BRT project came up for hearing before SC Monday.Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel inquired is there any date or otherwise regarding completion of BRT project.KP government gave new date for completion of this project.The counsel for the provincial government said BRT project will be completed on July 31.

Work on BRT project started in 2018 and its design was changed several times, he added.

He further said PHC gave such relief in the case which was not sought. The petitioner wanted that construction work in front of their home should be stopped.

It is requested to the court to stop FIA from holding probe into BRT project.The court inquired the initial cost of BRT project was what. The initial dates of completion of BRT project were what.The court summoned details of total cost of BRT project and date of completion.The court accepted the plea of KP government and stopped FIA from holding investigations.The court issued notices to respondents on KP government petition.