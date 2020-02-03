UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court (SC) Restrains FIA From Holding Probe Into BRT Project

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Supreme Court (SC) restrains FIA from holding probe into BRT project

Supreme Court (SC) has restrained FIA from conducting probe into BRT project besides seeking details of total cost and date of completion.KP government petition against Peshawar High Court (PHC)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has restrained FIA from conducting probe into BRT project besides seeking details of total cost and date of completion.KP government petition against Peshawar High Court (PHC) decision regarding investigation into BRT project came up for hearing before SC Monday.Justice Mazhar Alam Mian Khel inquired is there any date or otherwise regarding completion of BRT project.KP government gave new date for completion of this project.The counsel for the provincial government said BRT project will be completed on July 31.

Work on BRT project started in 2018 and its design was changed several times, he added.

He further said PHC gave such relief in the case which was not sought. The petitioner wanted that construction work in front of their home should be stopped.

It is requested to the court to stop FIA from holding probe into BRT project.The court inquired the initial cost of BRT project was what. The initial dates of completion of BRT project were what.The court summoned details of total cost of BRT project and date of completion.The court accepted the plea of KP government and stopped FIA from holding investigations.The court issued notices to respondents on KP government petition.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Federal Investigation Agency July 2018 From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

Fahad Munir vows to continue all-round contributio ..

12 minutes ago

33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Champions ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Vibrant Arts and Culture Showcased at ..

25 minutes ago

Seminar held against Indian atrocities in IOK, urg ..

1 minute ago

8th National Snow Hike Festival on Feb 8

1 minute ago

New Sabzi and Fruit Mandi in making

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.