Supreme Court (SC) Summons DC Faisalabad Upon Bail Plea Of A Citizen

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 04:35 PM

Supreme Court (SC) summons DC Faisalabad upon bail plea of a citizen

Supreme Court (SC) has summoned DC Faisalabad upon bail plea of Ali Hassan a local of Faisalabad

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd July, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) has summoned DC Faisalabad upon bail plea of Ali Hassan a local of Faisalabad . .Justice Gulzar Ahmad remarked, "People will start dying on roads if fake weapons and driving licenses are made".

Justice further observed, "6 months have passed, why Challan has not been submitted yet?Law officer informed the court that 45 fake arms license have been recovered from the vehicle of Ali Hassan besides 20 fake licenses during investigation.Counsel of suspect said that bail is granted in the case wherein punishment is less than 10 years.Investigation Officer informed the court that record has to be obtained from DC however it has not been given yet.Court while issuing summon to DC Faisalabad adjourned the hearing for one day.

Your Thoughts and Comments

