Supreme Court Stops Former Balochistan Provincial Minister Mir Faik Jamali From Contesting Elections

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:29 PM

Supreme Court stops former Balochistan provincial minister Mir Faik Jamali from contesting elections

Supreme Court of Pakistan has stopped former Balochistan provincial minister Mir Faik Jamali from contesting elections

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Supreme Court of Pakistan has stopped former Balochistan provincial minister Mir Faik Jamali from contesting elections.SC bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa took up the case seeking disqualification of Mir Faik Jamali for hearing on Monday.During the course of hearing, court remarked, "Mir Faik Jamali cannot contest elections till November 28, 2026".Counsel of Mir Faik informed the court that Mir Faik completed his jail term till October 2013 and now his client can contest election.

Chief Justice remarked, "Accountability Court also imposed fine of Rs 6O million and in NAB law there is disqualification of 10 years after completion of sentence ".Judge further remarked, "Your client had completed his punishment but not paid fine".Counsel of accused said that his client has paid fine on Nov 29, 2016.Court observed 10 years of disqualification will be started from the date of payment of fine.CJP observed, "Faik Jamali will contest elections after 2026".

