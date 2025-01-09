" Suthra Punjab Campaign" of Maryam Nawaz Sharif creates jobs for youths: Sheikh Aftab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has been lauded for launching the Suthra Punjab campaign, which has provided employment opportunities to thousands of young people.

According to PML-N Senior Vice President Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, the campaign has not only improved the sanitation system across the province but has also empowered the youth. He expressed these views while talking to the media in Hazro, Attock on Thursday. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Butt, Haji Ehsan Khan, Talal Ashraf Butt, Hamid Quddous and other prominent notables were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Sheikh Aftab Ahmed praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedication to solving the problems faced by the people of Punjab.

He also highlighted the PML-N government's achievements, including saving Pakistan from default and driving development in the country.

The Suthra Punjab campaign is part of the government's efforts to improve the living standards of the people of Punjab. With its focus on cleanliness and sanitation, the campaign aims to create a healthier environment for the province's residents. As Sheikh Aftab Ahmed noted, the people of Punjab are fortunate to have a chief minister like Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who is committed to addressing their problems and improving their lives.

