Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) launches e-learning programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):Technical and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) has gone digital for the first time in its history by launching e-learning programme, under the banner of "Khushhal Programme Pakistan".

This was disclosed by TEVTA chairperson Ali Salman Siddique while launching "E-Commerce Specialist Course" (ESC), here on Thursday.

As many as 500 students would be offered admission in the free online ESC, with collaboration of Paigham-e- Pakistan, an NGO, and Women Development Department through Enablers Skill Development (Pvt.) Ltd, online skill providers.

An MOU to the effect was inked between TEVTA and Enablers. Ali Salman Siddique on behalf of TEVTA and Saqib Azhar, CEO on behalf of Enablers signed MoU.

Ms Aisha Nawaz Ch, MPA, Chairperson Standing Committee, School Education Department and COO TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present.

This virtual E-Commerce training would be provided to enable students to earn on the world renowned platforms like Amazon, E-bay, Daraz etc, along with the provision of E-Employment free of cost to 500 students in the pilot phase of the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Salman pointed out that in wake of the current situation when the educational institutions were closed, TEVTA was making its best efforts for extension of online training to students at their homes and the launch of ESC was a practical demonstration of its resolve towards the cause. He said the online training which was first of its kind in TEVTA's history was a pilot project, the scope of which would be extended to increase the ambit of the facility.

Ali said the programme, aimed at economic rejuvenation, endeavors to enable students within a period of three to six weeks to generate income from their homes upon completion of their training.

He pointed out that reservation of 30 percent seats for female students under ESC was a creditable step towards women empowerment.

The TEVTA chairperson proudly said that these students, upon completion of training, would be able to earn valuable foreign exchange for the country through engaging in activity with international platforms such as Amazon, E-bay etc. and thus they would also be contributing in a humble way towards the uplift of national economy as well in this hour of crises.

Ali said that Pakistan was enjoying number four position in the field of freelancing in the world.

Such courses would not only enable students to earn a respectable living in foreign exchange but would also go towards consolidation of countries position in the field of global free lancing.

The Tevta chairperson said that under these tough times, TEVTA was exploring alternate avenues for providing training to its students. Today's effort was a step towards the digitalization of TEVTA, he said and added, "We intend increasing the number of students in online courses through entering into more of such ventures with our prospective partners". He said that online registration for admission to the ESC has commenced and interested students can benefit for this free course by visiting TEVTA website and following instructions.

Ms Ayesha Nawaz Ch, MPA and Chairperson standing committee school education department urged the womenfolk to avail this opportunity to take advantage of 30 percent seats reserved forthem in this prestigious online course which would enable them to start earning from their homesafter completing the course.