The body of an unknown female found from Gulshan Iqbal area in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) The body of an unknown female found from Gulshan Iqbal area, near Crescent apartment.As per media reports, police upon information found 4 day old body of an unidentified female near Crescent apartment in the Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi.Police took the body into their custody shifted it to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.