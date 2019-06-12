The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postpones election in merged tribal districts till July 20

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed polls in the merged tribal districts for 18 days

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th June, 2019) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday postponed polls in the merged tribal districts for 18 days.According to ECP spokesperson Altaf Khan, the election commission postponed the election on the 16 seats of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts till July 20 after a government by the provincial government.Polling was scheduled to be held on 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly in tribal districts on July 2.The KP government in its letter to the ECP had said, "The current unwarranted situation and threats of serious nature from across the border and some developments within newly merged districts may sabotage the whole process of holding of forthcoming elections.

"It had further requested the ECP to postpone the election for 20 days which is within the constitutional limit of 25th of July, 2019 for holding the elections in the merged tribal districts.This is the first ever election in tribal areas for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly and will help the tribal people resolve their problems at the provincial level.