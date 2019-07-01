UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Issues Shutdown Program

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:27 PM

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:00 a.

m. to 10:00 a.m. while Depot Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (July 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from TM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on July 02.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Road Jaranwala Gojra July From FESCO

Recent Stories

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

1 minute ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to issue license to social media tour operato ..

18 minutes ago

UVAS wins Rs 300m Canadian funding to develop alte ..

23 minutes ago

A significant majority of Pakistanis (65%) report ..

23 minutes ago

Shabwa district sees opening of new solar-powered ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.