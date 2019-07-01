The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 5:00 a.

m. to 10:00 a.m. while Depot Bazaar feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday (July 02).

Similarly, electricity supply from TM-1 feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station will also remain suspended from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on July 02.