The gladdest guest at Chief Justice of Pakistan oath taking ceremony

As the houseful of guests and dignitaries clapped following the oath-taking of new Chief Justice of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr, among them was a special guest who was visibly the happiest one.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :As the houseful of guests and dignitaries clapped following the oath-taking of new Chief Justice of Pakistan at Aiwan-e-Sadr, among them was a special guest who was visibly the happiest one.

She was Sartaj Begum, the mother of Justice Gulzar Ahmed, the new Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Sitting besides CJP's spouse Begum Fouzia Gulzar and First Lady Samina Alvi on the left and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on her right in the front row, the old lady bore smile on her face while seeing her son being administered the oath of the Chief Justice by President Dr Arif Alvi.

After the ceremony concluded, she arose from her seat and received felicitations from the first lady, family members and other dignitaries.

"I am very glad today. May Allah Almighty keep him always safe and bless him with more successes in his life," she said while talking to APP.

Wearing glasses and wrapped up dupatta, she said she had hoped her son would achieve this distinctive position one day and reiterated her good wishes for his future.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed was born on February 02, 1957 in Karachi to a family of a distinguished lawyer Noor Muhammed. After doing his BA from Government National College and LLB from SM Law College of Karachi, he started his legal career after being enrolled as an advocate in January, 1986, advocate of the high court in 1988 and then as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2001.

In 2002, he was elevated as Judge of Sindh High Court and later as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on November 16, 2011.