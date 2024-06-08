The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch Anwar ul Haque approves Principal appointment for Cadet College Muzaffarabad

The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch Anwar ul Haque has approved Principal appointment for Cadet College Muzaffarabad while chairing a Board of Governors Body Meeting here on Saturday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2024) The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Ch Anwar ul Haque has approved Principal appointment for Cadet College Muzaffarabad while chairing a board of Governors Body Meeting here on Saturday.

The Meeting was attended by Speaker AJK Legislative Assembly Ch Latif Akbar, Minister for Higher education Malik Zaffar Iqbal, Secretary Revenue AJK islam Zaib Khan, AJK Chief Secretary Dawood Muhammad Badaich, Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Tayib and other concerned high officials attended the Board Meeting.

The Secretary Higher Education Ch.Muhammad Tayib on the occasion briefed the participants of the Meeting regarding the Cadet College. The approval for the Principal of Cadet College Muzaffarabad was formally given in the Board of Governors.

The Prime Minister Anwar directed to Higher Education to ensure all possible facilities to Cadet College including the faculty, he stressed.