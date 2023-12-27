The Supreme Court issues written verdict on Practice and Procedure Act

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday issued a 21-page written judgment on the Practice and Procedure Act

The verdict is penned by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Ayesha Malik, and Justice Shahid Waheed opposed sharing the Chief Justice's powers, with six judges disagreeing on Article 184-3, which grants the right to appeal against decisions.

A majority of nine judges deemed the right to appeal constitutional.