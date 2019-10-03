(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum met the Chief Justice Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai and discussed with him the educational facilities being extended to the province of Baluchistan.He apprised him of the University's recent initiatives providing quality education to the people, through the use of modern technology and digitalization.He told him that they are opening more regional offices and study centers in the country's less-developed regions to facilitate the students in their educational pursuits.

He also pointed out that the AIOU is providing free Matric education to the students of Baluchistan and the Tribal regions.

The University has also introduced various scholarship schemes to support the deserving students to continue their future study.The Chief Justice appreciated the educational contribution of AIOU especially for expanding its academic network to the country's remote areas.