Water And Sanitation Authority (WASA) Holds Rally To Marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) holds rally to marks 'Kashmir Solidarity Day'

Hundreds of staffers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Hundreds of staffers of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) on Wednesday held a rally to express solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The rally, led by WASA Managing Director Naseem Khalid Chandio, commenced from the head office and ended at Chungi Number 9.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribing slogans in support of the innocent Kashmiris.

The managing director while addressing the participants said Jammu and Kashmir was lifeline of Pakistan and we would not let the Kashmiris alone in their fight for freedom.

He said the world should take notice of Indian atrocities and press India to stop them in Indian occupied Kashmir.

He called for an immediate withdrawal of curfew and Indian armed forces from the occupied valley.

