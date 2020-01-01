Why you want to send “Niazi” home when there is chill everywhere?, asks Reham Khan

(@fidahassanain)

Ex-Wife of PM Khan questions the performance of the present PTI government in a funny way, terms “stagnant life” as “Chill-life”.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 1st, 2019) In a funny way, Reham Khan— ex-wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has asked Twitteratis as to why they wanted to send him (PM Khan) back if he is peacefully sitting at home.

Taking to Twitter, Reham Khan said why the social media campaign has been started to send Prime Minister Imran Khan when he is peacefully sitting at his home.

She wrote: Why you want to change “Niazi”---he is sitting peacefully at home. One doesn’t need to go to office if there is no job; no pain of cooking something if gas is not coming; inflation is so high that nobody dares to go to buy anything; no need of roaming anywhere if petrol is available at high price---life is so chill,”

She made this above tweet in new trend with hashtag of “ 2020MeinNiazikobadlo”—an online campaign against sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Earlier in the day, the newly increased fuel prices got effected by the Federal government—which was strongly criticized by the public.