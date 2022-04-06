UrduPoint.com

0 Dead, 1,056 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :At least eight persons were killed and 1,056 others injured in 1,029 road traffic crashes in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 633 seriously injured persons were shifted to different hospitals while 423 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue teams.

The analysis showed that 500 drivers, 33 underage drivers, 124 pedestrians and 440 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 278 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 290 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 90 in Multan with 92 victims and at third Faisalabad with 70 accidents and 75 victims.

According to the data, 892 motorbikes, 89 auto-rickshaws, 109 motorcars, 34 vans, 13 passenger buses, 20 trucks and 85 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

