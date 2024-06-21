01 Killed, 3 Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2024 | 01:00 AM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) One person was killed while three others were injured in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a car on the Kohat-Fatehjang road near Gullyal on Thursday.
According to Police, 46-year-old Sher Khan, a native of Kot Fateh, was riding his motorcycle when a car while attempting to overtake another vehicle collided head-on with his motorcycle.
The car then crashed into a roadside tree.
Sher Khan was killed on the spot.
The two occupants of the car, identified as 35-year-old Musadiq Mukhtair and 40-year-old Abdul Ghafour were critically injured in the accident.
The injured and the deceased were shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Fatehjang. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.
