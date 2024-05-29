01 Killed, 6 Injured Over Land Dispute
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 02:10 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A person was killed while six others including a woman sustained injuries over brawl between two groups on land dispute in limits of Saddar police.
According to details, there was a two kanal land dispute between Lagrial community in Chak No 457/EB on which one group consisted of over 20 armed persons including Malik Asghar Lagrial, Ehsan Langrial, Muzamil, Farooq and others attacked on opposite group.
They opened firing and allegedly killed Muhammad Shahzad Langrial and injured Manzoor Ahmad, Zahoor Ahmad, Ehsan, Irfan, Zulfiqar and Nadeem. Two persons from the attacking party were also injured during the brawl.
The body and injured were shifted to Tehsil headquarters hospital. Saddar police reached the spot and launched investigation. The dispute originated over the two kanals of land, which the victim's party was occupying, while the attacking party intended to occupy it.
