01 Killed, Another Injured After Dacoits Open Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A citizen was killed and another sustained injuries after dacoits indiscriminately opened fire here on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge.
According to details, 29-year-old Umar Khan Dotani son of Spin Khan, a resident of Waziristan reported Daraban police that he along with Muhammad Iqbal Dotani were traveling from Daraban to Dera Ismail Khan on a car.
He said a tanker was parked on Dera-Daraban road near Saggu Bridge. When they crossed the tanker some three armed men tried to stop them.
Upon not stopping the car, the armed men opened indiscriminate firing at them. Resultantly, he said, Muhammad Iqbal Dotani died on the spot while driver of tanker named Ismail also got injured. The dacoits also snatched Rs 20,000 cash and managed to escape from the scene.
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt to encourage transporters in tourism sector: Advisor Tourism5 seconds ago
-
CM directs to make rehabilitation centres functional for recovery of drug addicts16 seconds ago
-
34 arrested in search operation in Kohat19 seconds ago
-
CCPO reviews security situation in city20 minutes ago
-
CM reviews Maryam Ki Dastak, Mobile application initiative20 minutes ago
-
Shoro assures prompt action to restore Water Supply30 minutes ago
-
Leave of senior doctors banned at LGH30 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 34 suspects, recover arms40 minutes ago
-
Another driving license centre set up at Mall Road40 minutes ago
-
Bike-lifter gang busted in DI Khan, 26 motorbikes recovered40 minutes ago
-
Over 300,000 tourists flock to Kaghan valley during Eid holidays1 hour ago
-
Accused of cybercrime arrested from BKIA1 hour ago