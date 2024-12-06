01 Killed In Korangi Bus Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) One boy was killed and another sustained injuries in a bus accident that took place near Korangi area of Karachi, tv channels quoting rescue sources reported on Friday.
According to details, a student of religious seminary died after falling from the roof-top of a bus passing through Korangi area of Karachi.
Another student travelling by bus was also injured in the same incident. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again
Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow
Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final
Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest
Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..
Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt focused on capacity building to combat infectious diseases: Kh Salman6 minutes ago
-
AC takes action against encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Police report 40pc decline in crime rate in 11 months6 minutes ago
-
Public grievance redressal is top priority: IGP7 minutes ago
-
Grand Jirga agrees on cease-fire in Kurram7 minutes ago
-
IHC stops police from arresting Ali Bokhari7 minutes ago
-
Funds released for local elected bodies7 minutes ago
-
KP LUBCC approves master plans for seven more cities7 minutes ago
-
Total 188 cases registered against PTI founder across country7 minutes ago
-
Fake pesticide manufacturing unit unearthed7 minutes ago
-
Conscious efforts imperative for social welfare: experts17 minutes ago
-
CCPO holds orderly room to resolve police personnel appeals17 minutes ago