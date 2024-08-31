Open Menu

02 Abducted In Different Incidents In Wah

Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2024 | 11:10 PM

02 abducted in different incidents in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Two teenage persons, among them a girl, were abducted in two different incidents in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Saturday.

In the first incident, Rizwana has reported to police that her 15-year-old son was abducted by unknown persons when he was going to his school.

Separately, Raheem Shah has reported to the police that his 16-year-old daughter was abducted by unknown persons. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to recover the abducted persons. 

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Raheem Shah

Recent Stories

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

3 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

3 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

4 hours ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

7 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

7 hours ago
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

7 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

10 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2024

14 hours ago
 Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta le ..

Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan