02 abducted in different incidents in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) Two teenage persons, among them a girl, were abducted in two different incidents in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station on Saturday.

In the first incident, Rizwana has reported to police that her 15-year-old son was abducted by unknown persons when he was going to his school.

Separately, Raheem Shah has reported to the police that his 16-year-old daughter was abducted by unknown persons. Respective police registered two separate cases and launched a haunt to recover the abducted persons.

