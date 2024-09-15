Open Menu

02 Bike Lifter Held; 3 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2024 | 08:20 PM

02 bike lifter held; 3 stolen bikes recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Sham Colony police station team on Sunday apprehended two wanted members of a bike lifter gang involved in numerous bike lifting activities and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession.

According to a police spokesperson following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ICT Police had started a crackdown against criminal elements involved in bike lifting activities in order to save the precious lives and property of citizens.

Following these directives, the Shams Colony police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two accused involved in numerous bike lifting activities, he said.

He said the accused were identified as Fakhar Abbas and Waqas.

Police team also recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, he added.

He said cases have already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza appreciated the police team's efforts and directed all senior officials for an effective crackdown against the accused involved in car and bike lifting incidents, he said.

“The performance of police officials in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis”, DIG added.

