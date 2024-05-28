02 Brothers Get Death Penalty In Double Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM
MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) A local court awarded death sentence and imposed fine on two brothers, deciding a double murder case here on Tuesday. Additional District and Session Judge Kot Addu, Malik Amanullah, announced the verdict in the murder case of Kot Addu and awarded death sentence to Abdul Rasheed and his brother Abdul Majeed.
They were also ordered to pay fine and compensation worth Rs350,000 each. According to prosecution, the accused had forced their entry into the house of their brother-in-law, Iqbal Gurmani, and had shot at and killed his two sons, Tariq and Shaukat, after Gurmani had refused a marriage proposal for his daughter.
APP/shn-sak
1655 hrs
