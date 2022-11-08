UrduPoint.com

02 Brothers Killed In Naushahro Feroze On Land Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Two brothers were killed in an armed clash between two groups on a land dispute in Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday.

According to a private news channel, heavy fire was exchanged between two armed groups over a conflict on land in the Urban city of Naushahro Feroze, as a result, two brothers were killed.

Police reached the spot and dead bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital. FIR was lodged and Police started the investigation of the incident.

