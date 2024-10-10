Open Menu

02 Dead Bodies Found In Karak District

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM

02 dead bodies found in Karak district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) Two dead bodies were found in the Sirajkhel area of tehsil Takht Nusrati in district Karak on Thursday.

Local police said some unknown accused dumped the bodies of the girl and a boy after killing them somewhere else.

Police said the incident was likely to be the result of an honor killing.

The bodies of the boy 24 and the girl 18 were shifted to THQ hospital for medico-legal procedures. Takht Nusrati police have started an investigation.

