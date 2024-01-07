02 injured in firing incident in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Two people were injured in a firing incident on Sunday when an unidentified motorcyclist opened fire on Dolphin Police personnel near PIMS Hospital in Islamabad.

According to police spokesman, the assailants fired upon Dolphin Police, prompting a retaliatory response.

In the exchange of gunfire, two suspects were injured and subsequently apprehended by Dolphin Police.

The prompt response from Dolphin Police resulted in the arrest of the alleged gunmen, preventing further escalation of the situation.

The police were actively investigating the incident, including checking the records of the arrested suspects.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear and authorities are working to gather more details to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.