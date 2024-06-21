02 killed, 03 injured in firing incident in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Two people were killed while three others injured as a result of firing incident near Parchau Banda on the Kohat Hangu Road, on Friday.

According to the police, a Suzuki car traveling from Kohat city and a coach bus heading to Kuram came under fire in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Dil, a resident of Kaghazai and the coach driver, Wajid Hussain a resident of Parha Chinar.

The injured individuals include Zahib, Amjad a resident of Nowshera, and Samiullah, a resident of Kaghazai.

They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

APP/azq/378