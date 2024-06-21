02 Killed, 03 Injured In Firing Incident In Kohat
Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Two people were killed while three others injured as a result of firing incident near Parchau Banda on the Kohat Hangu Road, on Friday.
According to the police, a Suzuki car traveling from Kohat city and a coach bus heading to Kuram came under fire in the incident.
The deceased have been identified as Noor Dil, a resident of Kaghazai and the coach driver, Wajid Hussain a resident of Parha Chinar.
The injured individuals include Zahib, Amjad a resident of Nowshera, and Samiullah, a resident of Kaghazai.
They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
A case has been registered and investigation is underway.
APP/azq/378
