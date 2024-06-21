Open Menu

02 Killed, 03 Injured In Firing Incident In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2024 | 02:10 PM

02 killed, 03 injured in firing incident in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Two people were killed while three others injured as a result of firing incident near Parchau Banda on the Kohat Hangu Road, on Friday.

According to the police, a Suzuki car traveling from Kohat city and a coach bus heading to Kuram came under fire in the incident.

The deceased have been identified as Noor Dil, a resident of Kaghazai and the coach driver, Wajid Hussain a resident of Parha Chinar.

The injured individuals include Zahib, Amjad a resident of Nowshera, and Samiullah, a resident of Kaghazai.

They have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Driver Road Car Hangu Kohat Nowshera From Suzuki Coach

Recent Stories

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with th ..

Tech Experts Show how to Elevate your Game with the Infinix GT 20 Pro

17 minutes ago
 realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, ..

Realme Unveils Shaheen Afridi as Brand Ambassador, Teases Major Announcement on ..

19 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his ..

Sania Mirza’s father reacts to rumours about his daughter’s link with Mohamm ..

48 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

PSX 100 Index surpasses 80,000 points

1 hour ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to t ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England, South Africa to take on each today

2 hours ago
 Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

Balochistan to present budget for FY 2024-25 today

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 June 2024

6 hours ago
 PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja A ..

PML-N Govt to resolve people's problems: Khawaja Asif

14 hours ago
 Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71s ..

Bilawal pays tributes to Benazir Bhutto on her 71st birth anniversary

14 hours ago
 Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures dis ..

Rising cricket star of Kashmiri origin secures distinction in county match

14 hours ago
 Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget ..

Major (R) Tahir Iqbal urges PTI to support budget for national interest

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan