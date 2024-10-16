02 killed, 1 injured in Gujranwala firing incident

Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Gujranwala area, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed and another sustained injuries in a firing incident that took place in Gujranwala area, tv

channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a man opened fire and killed two women residing in a house located in the Gujranwala area.

One person was also injured in the same firing incident.

Police after receiving information rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to nearby hospital. Those killed in the incident identified as Tahira (50), and Munaza (35).

As per initial investigation of the police, the reason behind this killing was a property dispute between the two

families. Police have started further investigations.