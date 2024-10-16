02 killed during clashes between groups

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two tribal groups opened fire on each other to settle old dispute.

As a result of clashes, two persons died on the spot. A police team after receiving information reached the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to arrest the killers. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.