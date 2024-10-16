Open Menu

02 Killed During Clashes Between Groups

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 09:02 PM

02 killed during clashes between groups

Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.

According to details, two tribal groups opened fire on each other to settle old dispute.

As a result of clashes, two persons died on the spot. A police team after receiving information reached the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.

Police have also started search operation to arrest the killers. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.

Related Topics

Dead Firing Fire Quetta Police Died TV

Recent Stories

Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakist ..

Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar

12 minutes ago
 SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traf ..

SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic

1 hour ago
 Rally held to educate people about early detection ..

Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer

1 hour ago
 Couple among three killed as car crashes into shop ..

Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops

1 hour ago
 Health Fair held in Larkana

Health Fair held in Larkana

1 hour ago
SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship ch ..

SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony

1 hour ago
 MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine

2 hours ago
 World Food Day: Students urged to play role agains ..

World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage

2 hours ago
 Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett

2 hours ago
 SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, sh ..

SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..

1 hour ago
 Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan