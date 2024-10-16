02 Killed During Clashes Between Groups
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Two persons were killed in a firing incident that took place near Saryab Bhattak of Quetta, tv channels quoting police reported on Wednesday.
According to details, two tribal groups opened fire on each other to settle old dispute.
As a result of clashes, two persons died on the spot. A police team after receiving information reached the spot and shifted the dead to nearby hospital.
Police have also started search operation to arrest the killers. However, no arrest was made so far till the filling of this report.
Recent Stories
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against dollar
SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic
Rally held to educate people about early detection of breast cancer
Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops
Health Fair held in Larkana
SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage
Team confident to extend the innings: Duckett
SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM ..
Sajid aims to get England out quickly on 3rd day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kazakh envoy admires SCO Council meeting in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
SCO conference: Srinagar Highway reopened for traffic1 hour ago
-
Couple among three killed as car crashes into shops1 hour ago
-
Health Fair held in Larkana1 hour ago
-
SU Laar campus holds Need-cum-Merit Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony1 hour ago
-
MEPCO catches power pilferer, imposes Rs 5.5m fine2 hours ago
-
World Food Day: Students urged to play role against food wastage2 hours ago
-
SCO-CHG adopts decisions for more vibrant role, shared economic prosperity: DPM Dar1 hour ago
-
Ch Shafay calls on Dr Zakir Naik2 hours ago
-
World Food Day: CM orders implementing one dish law strictly2 hours ago
-
October 5 protest: ATC extends interim bail of PTI leaders2 hours ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Lahore development plan2 hours ago