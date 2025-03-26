Open Menu

02 Killed In Karachi Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Karsaz area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue authorities reported on Wednesday.

According to details, a speedily car hit the motorbike crossing the Karsaz road area of Karachi.

accident, a man and woman riding on bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The driver of the car after committing crime escaped from the scene. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the car.

