02 Killed In Karachi Road Mishap
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Two persons were killed in a road accident that occurred near Karsaz area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Rescue authorities reported on Wednesday
According to details, a speedily car hit the motorbike crossing the Karsaz road area of Karachi.
As a result of
accident, a man and woman riding on bike died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.
The driver of the car after committing crime escaped from the scene. Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the car.
