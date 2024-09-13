02 Levies personnel martyred, 3 injured in Mastung firing

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) At least two Levies Force personnel and a police official were martyred and three were injured in a firing incident near the Daringarh area of Mastung district on Friday.

According to Levies sources, the Levies Force had arrested a person involved in an extortionist case, and his relatives blocked the road and demanded to release.

The SHO Daringarh along with Levies Force personnel reached the site to negotiate with the protesters to open the road when they opened fire at the personnel.

As a result, two Levies Force personnel died on the spot while SHO among three sustained injuries. The bodies and the injured were rushed to Shaheed Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Raisani Memorial Hospital Mastung for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were identified as Mazar Khan and Mumtaz Ahmed while the injured included police official Haji Ayaz, Muhammad Naeem, and Habibullah. Further investigation was underway.