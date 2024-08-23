Open Menu

02 Lyari Gangsters Arrested In Joint Operation By Rangers, Police

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM

02 Lyari gangsters arrested in joint operation by Rangers, Police

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi.

The suspects are affiliated with the Ayaz Zehri group of the Lyari gang and have been involved in street crimes. Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation, according to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday.

The investigation revealed that Haris had direct links with Lyari gang member Abdul Samad alias Farhan and was responsible for facilitating and supplying arms to various criminals. Haris joined the Ayaz Zehri group in January under the direction of Abdul Samad.

On July 6, Ameer Hamza, along with accomplices including Lyari gang members Yousuf alias Motta, Ayaz Zehri, Arsalan Patni, and Abdul Samad alias Farhan, opened fire at an under-construction building near Kharadar Punjabi Club, injuring a laborer named Ghulam Haider. The attack was reportedly in response to a demand of Rs 20 million by Ayaz Zehri from the builder, which was not met. CCTV footage captured the shooting, and an FIR was registered at the Kharadar police station.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining accomplices. The arrested suspects, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Attack Fire Rangers Police Police Station Lyari January July Criminals FIR From Million

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

7 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

8 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

8 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

8 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

8 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

8 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

8 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

8 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

8 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

8 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

8 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan