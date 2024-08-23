02 Lyari gangsters arrested in joint operation by Rangers, Police

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi.

The suspects are affiliated with the Ayaz Zehri group of the Lyari gang and have been involved in street crimes. Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation, according to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday.

The investigation revealed that Haris had direct links with Lyari gang member Abdul Samad alias Farhan and was responsible for facilitating and supplying arms to various criminals. Haris joined the Ayaz Zehri group in January under the direction of Abdul Samad.

On July 6, Ameer Hamza, along with accomplices including Lyari gang members Yousuf alias Motta, Ayaz Zehri, Arsalan Patni, and Abdul Samad alias Farhan, opened fire at an under-construction building near Kharadar Punjabi Club, injuring a laborer named Ghulam Haider. The attack was reportedly in response to a demand of Rs 20 million by Ayaz Zehri from the builder, which was not met. CCTV footage captured the shooting, and an FIR was registered at the Kharadar police station.

Law enforcement agencies are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining accomplices. The arrested suspects, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.