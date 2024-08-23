02 Lyari Gangsters Arrested In Joint Operation By Rangers, Police
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 08:18 PM
The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh and police in a joint intelligence-based operation, arrested two most-wanted suspects, Ameer Hamza and Haris, in the Kharadar area of Karachi.
The suspects are affiliated with the Ayaz Zehri group of the Lyari gang and have been involved in street crimes. Weapons and ammunition were recovered during the operation, according to a Rangers spokesperson on Friday.
The investigation revealed that Haris had direct links with Lyari gang member Abdul Samad alias Farhan and was responsible for facilitating and supplying arms to various criminals. Haris joined the Ayaz Zehri group in January under the direction of Abdul Samad.
On July 6, Ameer Hamza, along with accomplices including Lyari gang members Yousuf alias Motta, Ayaz Zehri, Arsalan Patni, and Abdul Samad alias Farhan, opened fire at an under-construction building near Kharadar Punjabi Club, injuring a laborer named Ghulam Haider. The attack was reportedly in response to a demand of Rs 20 million by Ayaz Zehri from the builder, which was not met. CCTV footage captured the shooting, and an FIR was registered at the Kharadar police station.
Law enforcement agencies are continuing raids to apprehend the remaining accomplices. The arrested suspects, along with the seized weapons and ammunition, have been handed over to the police for further legal action.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..3 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident4 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority5 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal5 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM5 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister5 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case5 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner5 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui5 hours ago