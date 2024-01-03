Open Menu

02 Member Bike Gang Arrested, 07 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

02 Member bike gang arrested, 07 stolen motorcycles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Police on Wednesday arrested a two-member motorcycle lifting gang and recovered seven stolen motorcycles in Rawalpindi.

According to a Police Spokesperson, swift action by Rawalpindi Race Course Police against the Bike Lifter Gang in the city resulted in two members of the gang being apprehended and seven stolen motorcycles from their possession.

The SP Pothohar informed that the accused will be challaned with concrete evidence and will face legal consequences for their criminal activities.

He further said that the law enforcement authorities have vowed to continue their crackdown on organized and active gangs.

