0.2 Million People Out Of 1.3 Million Vaccinated In Hyderabad District: DHO

0.2 million people out of 1.3 million vaccinated in Hyderabad district: DHO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Out of 1.3 million people, 0.2 million have been vaccinated so far against COVID-19 while efforts are underway to accomplish the task within scheduled time so that normal routine life could be brought back in the district at the earliest.

This was informed by the District Health Officer Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jaffer Khan while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI Secretariat on Wednesday.

He said that the performance of the District Health Department was satisfactory as during last two months, 0.2 million male and female have been vaccinated at various vaccination centres in all four talukas of the district. Besides, he informed that two thousands test against COVID-19 are being conducted on daily basis.

He said that imposing lockdown against pandemic was causing huge financial losses to the people however, after vaccination, the people could live normal life with routine business affairs.

The members of the business community should avail the opportunity and get themselves vaccinated against Coronavirus, he advised.

He informed that efforts of the government for establishing special wards for COVID-19 patients adding that the ICU wards having 187 beds will be established in five leading hospitals of the district while 20 bedded ICU ward will be set up in CDF Hospital Hyderabad City. Similarly, 50 bedded ICU wards will also be established in Shah Bhitai Hospital Latifabad with setting up the state of the art COVID-19 vaccination centre.

The DHO informed that around 1300 doctors have been engaged in COVID-19 vaccination as well as Polio Eradication Campaign in all talukas of the district. He informed that one day vaccination centre will also be set up at HCSTSI Secretariat in order to facilitate the business community to get vaccination against pandemic at nearest point.

