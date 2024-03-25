0.2 Million Ration Bags Distributed In Bahawalpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The distribution of ration bags under the Nigehban Ramazan Package is ongoing for eligible individuals in the Bahawalpur district.
The distribution of ration bags among the deserving individuals has been expedited and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa is overseeing all affairs in the field.
Over 256,000 deserving individuals in the district will receive ration bags, and so far, over 201,000 eligible individuals have been provided with ration bags in the Bahawalpur district under the Ramazan package. Each ration bag includes 10 kilograms of flour, two kilograms of sugar, rice, ghee, and chickpea flour.
