02 Missing Children Reunited With Mother
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:38 PM
In a heartwarming development, Police have found two missing children and reunited with their mother on Monday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a heartwarming development, Police have found two missing children and reunited with their mother on Monday.
Police immediately responded to the report of Abdullah Qamar and Abdul Rahman Qamar who were went missing from Sadiqabad.
According to police spokesperson, Sadiqabad police station registered a case and started searching for the children and using all means including modern technology and human intelligence, found the missing children from Kohala and handed them over to their mother safely.
The mother and uncle of the missing children appreciated the efforts of the Rawalpindi police for tracing the children.
Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) commended the performance of police team he said that the protection of children is the first priority of the Rawalpindi Police, which is being ensured at all level.
