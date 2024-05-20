Open Menu

02 Missing Children Reunited With Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 06:38 PM

02 missing children reunited with mother

In a heartwarming development, Police have found two missing children and reunited with their mother on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) In a heartwarming development, Police have found two missing children and reunited with their mother on Monday.

Police immediately responded to the report of Abdullah Qamar and Abdul Rahman Qamar who were went missing from Sadiqabad.

According to police spokesperson, Sadiqabad police station registered a case and started searching for the children and using all means including modern technology and human intelligence, found the missing children from Kohala and handed them over to their mother safely.

The mother and uncle of the missing children appreciated the efforts of the Rawalpindi police for tracing the children.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) commended the performance of police team he said that the protection of children is the first priority of the Rawalpindi Police, which is being ensured at all level.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Sadiqabad Rawalpindi All From

Recent Stories

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

13 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

4 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

4 minutes ago
 Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian ..

Taliban govt 'deeply saddened' by death of Iranian president

4 minutes ago
 Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of ..

Girl dies, two minors receive injuries as roof of room caved in

4 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues shutdown program

4 minutes ago
Saudia Group in 'landmark' deal for 105 Airbus pla ..

Saudia Group in 'landmark' deal for 105 Airbus planes

13 minutes ago
 UAF inks MoU with Chinese institutes to launch CCT ..

UAF inks MoU with Chinese institutes to launch CCTE Modern Sino-Pak Dual Diploma

13 minutes ago
 ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements fo ..

ZATCA urges businesses to submit VAT statements for April

37 minutes ago
 Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observat ..

Ministry of Culture, ALECSO launch Arabic Observatory of Translation

37 minutes ago
 Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to ..

Tourism policy forum organizes program in Korea to promote health tourism

37 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan