02 people injured in land dispute

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Two people were shot at and injured over a land dispute that erupted between the opposite groups.

The rescuer said the dispute led to a fire exchange between the two groups resulting in the two people wounded being identified as Ahsan Ashraf, 21, and 24-year-old Mohsin Ashraf.

The unidentified attackers escaped the scene. The wounded persons were removed to THQ Hospital Kabir Walla. Nawan Sher Sultan Police Station registered a case on the report of the victim's relative. Police constituted teams to arrest the accused with further investigation was under.