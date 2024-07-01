02 security personnel martyred in terrorists attack in Khyber: DPO

Two security personnel were martyred during terrorists attack on a police check post in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two security personnel were martyred during terrorists attack on a police check post in Khyber tribal district.

Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas Klachi while confirming the incident said that two security personnel including a policeman and FC man were martyred in a pre dawn terrorist attack. The outlaws used rocket launchers and heavy weapons during the assault on Takhtabag check-post.

He praised the bravery of police and FC troops for successfully repulsing the attack.

Police and FC have shown bravery and resilience in confronting the attackers, forcing them to retreat under the cover of darkness.

DPO Klachi said that police responded with heavy weapons fire, forcing the terrorists to flee. The intense exchange of fire lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Following the attack, a large contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur have strongly condemned the attack and vowed to bring the culprits to justice soon.

