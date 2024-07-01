Open Menu

02 Security Personnel Martyred In Terrorists Attack In Khyber: DPO

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2024 | 11:20 PM

02 security personnel martyred in terrorists attack in Khyber: DPO

Two security personnel were martyred during terrorists attack on a police check post in Khyber tribal district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Two security personnel were martyred during terrorists attack on a police check post in Khyber tribal district.

Khyber District Police Officer (DPO) Salim Abbas Klachi while confirming the incident said that two security personnel including a policeman and FC man were martyred in a pre dawn terrorist attack. The outlaws used rocket launchers and heavy weapons during the assault on Takhtabag check-post.

He praised the bravery of police and FC troops for successfully repulsing the attack.

Police and FC have shown bravery and resilience in confronting the attackers, forcing them to retreat under the cover of darkness.

DPO Klachi said that police responded with heavy weapons fire, forcing the terrorists to flee. The intense exchange of fire lasted for approximately 10 minutes.

Following the attack, a large contingent of police arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and launched a search operation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur have strongly condemned the attack and vowed to bring the culprits to justice soon.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Chief Minister Police Governor Exchange Man Faisal Karim Kundi Post

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Major (retd) Sajjad Barkwal issues i ..

10 minutes ago
 Police arrest gutka seller

Police arrest gutka seller

9 minutes ago
 Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years ..

Tribute paid to Sultana Siddiqui for her 50 Years of Excellence

9 minutes ago
 IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14 ..

IFA actions against contaminated milk; destroys 14,000 ltrs milk

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

Police arrest 2 suspects in injured condition

5 minutes ago
 Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from tu ..

Emergency landing in Brazil after injuries from turbulence

5 minutes ago
Practical measures started for effective cleaning, ..

Practical measures started for effective cleaning, beautification of city: CM Bu ..

5 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed rega ..

Nasir Shah attends APC convened by Afaq Ahmed regarding K-Electric

5 minutes ago
 District administration issues travel advisory as ..

District administration issues travel advisory as MET Department forecasts rains ..

5 minutes ago
 PTI last regime involved in plundering public mone ..

PTI last regime involved in plundering public money: Ranjha

5 minutes ago
 Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arre ..

Police catch 2 trucks smuggling Indian gutka, arrest 6 suspects

5 minutes ago
 UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically m ..

UN declares Imran Khan’s detention politically motivated, urges immediate rele ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan